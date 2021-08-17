Robert Francis O’neill Purchases 20,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

HOT.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.05. 43,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,138. The stock has a market cap of C$318.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.31.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

