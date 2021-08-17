Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 91.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

