Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

