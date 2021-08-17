Robust Token Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $63,958.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.16 or 0.00078207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00159224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,984.15 or 1.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00907911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.39 or 0.07028287 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,199 coins and its circulating supply is 34,749 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

