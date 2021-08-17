ROCKI Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Million (ROCKS)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKS) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $255,621.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,040,535 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

