Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

