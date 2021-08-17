Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 4,688,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,896. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 14.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

