Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.11. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Romeo Power shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 67,261 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.
In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $641.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66.
About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
