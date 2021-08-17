Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. 63,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,962. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

