Rotten (ROT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,438.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $282,725.04 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 98,306,359 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

