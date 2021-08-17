Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00010605 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,943,431 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.