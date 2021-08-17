Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Sector Perform

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software stock opened at $210.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,160,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

