Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.