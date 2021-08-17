RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,937. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

