Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Up 10%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s share price was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 1,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

RBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

