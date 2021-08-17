Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,381 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

