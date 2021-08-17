Ruff (RUFF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925,648.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $925,648.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

