RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after buying an additional 1,538,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.