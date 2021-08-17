Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 4,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.