Ryo Currency (RYO) One Day Volume Hits $4,517.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.93 million and $4,517.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,133.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.71 or 0.06843492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.60 or 0.01468082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.00386092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00146346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.00582247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00360171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00330148 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,895,522 coins and its circulating supply is 31,778,210 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

