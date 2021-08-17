SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.65 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $116,964.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 773,694 coins and its circulating supply is 746,552 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

