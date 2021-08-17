Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

