SafeCapital Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $85,214.08 and approximately $386.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022052 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002268 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.