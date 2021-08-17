SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $370.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,620.48 or 1.00024012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.00965205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00362434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00426558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

