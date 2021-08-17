SafeMoon Price Down 28% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $953.69 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00133164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00159270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.23 or 1.00155216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.38 or 0.07008220 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.