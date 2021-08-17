SafePal Hits Market Capitalization of $148.86 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $148.86 million and approximately $38.70 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056731 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

