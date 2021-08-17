Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

