Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 3% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative net margin of 72.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.