salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 148,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.50. 92,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $194.42 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,981 shares of company stock worth $135,374,391 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

