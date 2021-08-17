salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. 3,460,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $194.42 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.13.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock worth $135,374,391 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. United Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 61.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 148,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.