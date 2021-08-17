SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDTTU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 43,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

