SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.60. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.33.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,673 shares of company stock worth $18,405,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,645. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $355.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.