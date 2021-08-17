SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get SBI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.61.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.