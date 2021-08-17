ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCSC stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

