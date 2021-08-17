ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SCSC stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.
SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.