Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.