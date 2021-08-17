Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

