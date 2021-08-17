Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Holdings Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 875.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,497,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,274,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

