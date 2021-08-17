Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 15,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

