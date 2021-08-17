Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

