Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.