Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOAU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

