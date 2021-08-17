Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $383,245.89 and $2,821.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00158961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.62 or 0.99973638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.00919448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.83 or 0.06954155 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.