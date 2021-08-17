Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$96.03. The company had a trading volume of 462,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,782. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.06. The firm has a market cap of C$32.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.97.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.510876 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.