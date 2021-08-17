Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.65.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 518,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,145. The company has a market cap of C$66.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.40 and a 1-year high of C$149.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.