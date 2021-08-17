Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.
TSE:RY traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$130.32. 984,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,465. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.95.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
