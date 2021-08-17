Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$130.32. 984,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,465. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.95.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.