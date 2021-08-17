Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

