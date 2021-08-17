Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) on Tuesday, hitting €69.60 ($81.88). The company had a trading volume of 128,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.20.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

