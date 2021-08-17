SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.