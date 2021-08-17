Secret Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $110.07 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.00435223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.60 or 0.01487311 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

