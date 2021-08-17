Seedify.fund (SFUND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.94 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 210.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

