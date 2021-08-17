SEEN Price Reaches $3.75 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.64 million and $4,542.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00008349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

